Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $354,000 in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 126,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 45,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,736. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $73.66.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile



Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

