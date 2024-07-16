Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.50. 308,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

