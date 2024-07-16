Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after buying an additional 294,337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 238,097 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,635,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,222,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,247,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ROK traded up $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $290.20. 265,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

