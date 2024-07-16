Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 873 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Electronic Arts by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 585,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $693,318,000 after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 709,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $97,113,000 after buying an additional 356,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,146 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

EA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $147.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

