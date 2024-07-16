Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 19,969 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 366,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

