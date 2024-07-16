Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 303 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MAA traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $140.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
