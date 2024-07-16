Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.85

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.85 and last traded at $188.34, with a volume of 195430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

