DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $435.85

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.85 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 435.60 ($5.65), with a volume of 6756499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.19) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.38) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

DS Smith Stock Up 3.4 %

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 380.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Insider Transactions at DS Smith

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.64), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($199,446.53). Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

