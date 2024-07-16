DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DTSOF stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. DTS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

