Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in June

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,463,200 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 1,628,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.0 days.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.68. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

