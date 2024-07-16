Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Position Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $1,787,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,418,309.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DUOL traded down $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.99 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

