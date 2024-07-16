Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.64 and last traded at $186.83. Approximately 101,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 775,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

