DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading Up 8.3%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.92. 40,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 103,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $831.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

