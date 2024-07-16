Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE KODK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.66.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

