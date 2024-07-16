Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.36 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 221,979 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 917,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

