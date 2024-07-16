ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 39,515,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 18,793,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The company has a market cap of £5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

