Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,045. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.