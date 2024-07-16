Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $72,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

