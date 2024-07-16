Elementis’ (ELM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £874.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,710.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 100.60 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.09 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

In other Elementis news, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($64,375.57). In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95), for a total value of £525,000 ($680,845.55). Also, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £49,640 ($64,375.57). 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

