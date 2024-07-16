ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of EGKLF stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

