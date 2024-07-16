ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
Shares of EGKLF stock remained flat at $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
