EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $28,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,901,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,565,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $10.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,209. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

