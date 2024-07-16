Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 751,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 603,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 42,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

