Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.09

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 26316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Enviri Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $823.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enviri news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Enviri by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviri by 137.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 5.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Enviri by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 338,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

