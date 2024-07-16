EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 770,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.14. 803,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.83. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

