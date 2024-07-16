EQB (TSE:EQB) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.71

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$97.71 and last traded at C$97.59, with a volume of 15462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.44.

EQB Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. On average, research analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

