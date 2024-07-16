Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 672.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 27.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 10.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 0.7 %

EQH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 1,906,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,256. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

