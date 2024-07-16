Ergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $541,012.79 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Ergo has a market cap of $72.02 million and approximately $541,012.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,362.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.00595787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00113243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00036524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00252433 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00070421 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,415,940 coins and its circulating supply is 76,415,868 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.