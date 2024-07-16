Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ERO opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 39.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 152,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

