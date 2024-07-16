Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.41. 24,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 346,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

