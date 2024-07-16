EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.3 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up 0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 214.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 221.05. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of 166.75 and a 52 week high of 234.37.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

