EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 120,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 57,315 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $4.06.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
