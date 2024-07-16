Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $9.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Eventbrite has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

