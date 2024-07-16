Everipedia (IQ) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $86.67 million and $78.51 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 18,566,326,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

