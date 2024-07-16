EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 23.7% in June

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 56,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. EVERTEC has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $2,407,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,141,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 494,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

