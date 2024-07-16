Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.74. Evotec shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 13,043 shares trading hands.

EVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

