F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

