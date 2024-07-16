Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fabrinet Trading Up 3.8 %
FN stock traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.50. 402,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,640. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $266.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.96.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.