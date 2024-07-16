Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.8 %

FN stock traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.50. 402,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,640. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $266.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after acquiring an additional 369,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after acquiring an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

