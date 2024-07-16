Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRFHF traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.79. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $722.60 and a one year high of $1,175.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,075.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

