FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Price Up 6.3%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $45.49. 44,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 135,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

