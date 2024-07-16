FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.44. The stock had a trading volume of 424,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.