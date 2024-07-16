Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to $229.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $232.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $205.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.