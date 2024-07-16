Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 4.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $572,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $162,296,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392,401 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after acquiring an additional 208,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 220,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after purchasing an additional 132,851 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.18. The company had a trading volume of 157,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,581. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RACE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

