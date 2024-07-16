Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Volume of $222.56 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00002191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $222.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00043530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

