Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.08

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 103803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

