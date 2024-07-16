Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

FITB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.16 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,354,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

