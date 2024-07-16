First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.51

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 111946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

