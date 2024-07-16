First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 2,358,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,648. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

