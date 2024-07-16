First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.29

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 75661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
First Merchants Stock Up 4.4 %
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Merchants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants
In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Merchants by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
