First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.29

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 75661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Merchants

First Merchants Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.04.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Merchants by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.