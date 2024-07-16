First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.45. First Seacoast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 64.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.