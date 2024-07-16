First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.29

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $86.17, with a volume of 125626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.51.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
