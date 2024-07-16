First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.29

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $86.17, with a volume of 125626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.51.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

